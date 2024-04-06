The Out & Wild Festival, situated in Lawrenny Pembrokeshire, has gained recognition as the largest UK festival for queer women and non-binary individuals, despite 2024 being just the third year of the festival's existence.

The festival takes place from May 31 to June 2, coinciding with the start of Pride Month.

The boutique festival is in its third year and is expected to draw more than 800 attendees from across the UK and beyond.

The festival takes place in the picturesque area of Lawrenny (Image: Out & Wild Festival)

For the 2024 edition, Out & Wild plans to spotlight remarkable female and non-binary queer talents from Wales.

Having won numerous accolades, Out & Wild was the only Welsh LGBTQ+ event mentioned in The Metro's list of seven Pride season parties.

The 2024 festival's headline act is The Anchoress, fronted by Catherine Anne Davies, a Welsh singer.

The band's popular album, The Art of Losing, topped the iTunes Chart and won Album of the Year from The Sunday Times, Mail and Sunday, and The Sun. It was also said to be one of Elton John's favourite albums of the year.

Other artists set to perform at the festival include Cardiff's Adjua, West Wales' Rona Mac and self-professed 'Celtic pop warrior' Mali Haf.

Comedian Lelia Navabi, also based in Wales, will feature in a Comedy Hour, while drag king Justin Drag, featured in The Guardian's article on the rise of drag kings, will perform and host the stage.

Out & Wild extends beyond music and comedy, with numerous activities in key areas, including wellness and workouts, spoken word, sports, hikes and interactive workshops.

There will be performances and wellbeing activities throughout the weekend (Image: Out & Wild Festival)

Catherine Anne Davies said: "I'm really looking forward to playing at Out & Wild.

"As a festival that platforms female and non-binary Welsh queer talent, it feels like a natural home for me and I can't think of a more stunning setting to spend a long weekend than in Pembrokeshire's national park."

Polly Shute, founder of Out & Wild, said: "We absolutely love being in Wales, and the site we have in Pembrokeshire is just breathtaking.

"As a country famed for its voices, we are delighted to platform both existing and emerging female and non-binary talent.

"We have been so impressed with quality of our acts and cannot wait to hear them perform over the long weekend."

Out & Wild, initiated in 2022, is the first wellness festival for queer, questioning and curious women and non-binary individuals in the UK.

The festival offers a diverse range of experiences and activities.

Tickets for the festival are selling quickly, with day tickets now available.

The festival is funded by the Welsh Government. Sponsors include OVO Energy and Dryrobe.