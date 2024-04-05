Responding toa question about scrapping the 20mph limit if there is no reduction in crashes or deaths from Andrew R.T Davies MS, transport minister Ken Skates stated, "We are committed to the default 20mph speed limit in built up areas".

In reaction to this, Natasha Asghar MS, shadow minister for transport, expressed concern for the impact on the country: "This admission from the transport minister will frustrate motorists across Wales.

"Labour and Plaid Cymru’s 20mph speed limit is damaging public transport services, it is damaging tourism, and it is set to cost the Welsh economy £9 billion."

Mr Skates also admitted it's "too early to draw conclusions" on the impact the 20mph limit has had on crashes and road deaths in Wales.

Long-term data is expected to form the TfW's monitoring strategy.