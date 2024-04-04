It comes after Israeli airstrikes on aid workers in Gaza resulted in the death of seven individuals, including three British citizens.

The party's concern is that the Government's continued involvement is contributing to the killing of civilians.

The Easter Parliament recess is due to end on April 14.

Three Britons, an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen, and a Palestinian were killed on their convoy on Monday, April 1.

They were all part of the aid workforce for World Central Kitchen, leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse at the time of the strikes.

"The barbaric killing of aid workers in Gaza, three of whom were British nationals, is the latest atrocity in Gaza where over 30,000 civilians have died in the last six months," stated Liz Saville Roberts MP, Plaid Cymru's Westminster leader.

She added: "All political parties represented in Westminster should be in the Chamber to hold to account the government’s reluctant response to the growing evidence of Israel state enabled targeted killings of innocent people.”

"The UK Government must stop the selling of weapons to Gaza immediately, and stop aiding in the killing of so many innocent lives."

In a similar vein, Plaid Cymru leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, said: "This situation demands that the Prime Minister comes to Parliament without further delay to outline the UK government's response to the killing of UK citizens by Israel, to enable MPs to scrutinise this response, and to allow Parliament to debate and vote on ending arms sales to Israel."

He said Plaid Cymru has been requesting an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel since October.

The party has repeatedly urged the UK Government to take more decisive actions to secure the ceasefire, including ending the sale of weapons to Israel.

However, according to Mr ap Iorwerth, both the UK Government and Labour Party have turned down their plea to cease arms sales to Israel, regardless of considerable evidence suggesting Israel is violating international law with its non-discriminatory bombardment of Gaza and collective punishment of the Palestinian populace.

Analysis of Government export data by the Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT), a UK-based advocacy group advocating for an end to global arms dealings, reveals that the UK has licenced more than £574million worth of arms to Israel since 2008.

In 2022 alone, UK defence exports to Israel totalled £42 million.