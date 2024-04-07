But there were still plenty of wide-open spaces in the county to enjoy, and some special places to enjoy a quiet moment.

The Western Telegraph Camera Club now has 3,200 members, many of whom are out and about in all weathers capturing the sights and scenes of Pembrokeshire.

This week, they've come up with some peaceful pictures from coast and countryside, showing the county in tranquil times.

Check out their photos below.

Wonderful woodland

Spring-time light makes this woodland a magical sight. (Image: Vicki Winter)

Peace at Presipe

One of Pembrokeshire's hidden gems - Presipe Bay, near Manorbier. (Image: Guy Candler)

Calm at the cross

Cross House, Mathry, is a cosy sight at sundown. (Image: Val Colella)

Let's explore Llys-y-frân Lots to discover at Llys-y-frân. (Image: Louisa Wheeler)

Soothing silhouette

A mauve glow in the twilight sky adds to this impact of this silhouette. (Image: Deborah O'Brien)

Stepping out

If all is quiet, you can take your time on these Porthgain steps! (Image: Maggie Leeming)