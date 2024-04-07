The recent Easter bank holiday weekend saw Pembrokeshire welcoming more than its fair share of visitors, resulting in some busy scenes in tourist hotspots.
But there were still plenty of wide-open spaces in the county to enjoy, and some special places to enjoy a quiet moment.
The Western Telegraph Camera Club now has 3,200 members, many of whom are out and about in all weathers capturing the sights and scenes of Pembrokeshire.
This week, they've come up with some peaceful pictures from coast and countryside, showing the county in tranquil times.
Check out their photos below.
And if you'd like to join the Western Telegraph Camera Club and have your pictures featured in the daily Facebook post or the weekly gallery, head over to Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook now.
Wonderful woodland
Peace at Presipe
Calm at the cross
Let's explore Llys-y-frân
Soothing silhouette
Stepping out
