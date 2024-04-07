Sea bird expert and renowned photographer Mick Brown from Tenby will be giving the talk at the monthly meeting of the Mid Pembrokeshire group of the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales.

It follows on from last month’s meeting where local wildlife enthusiasts Peter and Rosemary Royle gave a very interesting talk about a holiday they had in the Argentinian Andes.

Mick Brown’s talk on South Georgia – the gateway to Antarctica - will be at Haverfordwest Leisure Centre at 7.30pm on Tuesday April 9.

Non-members are welcome.

Admission is £3, including tea/coffee and biscuits For further details contact David Ramsey at davidrframsey@hotmail.co.uk