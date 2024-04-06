Hywel Dda University Health Board (UHB) began delivering the programme on April 2, 2024, with it due to end on June 30, 2024.

It’s emphasised that there’s limited flexibility into July for those unable to take the booster within the main programme window due to illness.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) earlier recommended a covid-19 booster vaccine be offered to adults 75 years and older, care home residents for older adults, and individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressant.

The majority of GP practices and some community pharmacies throughout Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire will assist in the delivery.

Vaccination centers in Llanelli, Neyland, and Cwm Cou, and other community venues will be used as required.

The campaign primarily aims at those at highest risk, with eligible people in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire receiving invites for the COVID-19 spring booster roughly 6 months after their last dose, though it can be given from 3 months following the last vaccine.

Dr Ardiana Gjini, executive director of public health for Hywel Dda UHB, said: "Thanks to an effective vaccination programme combined with naturally derived immunity in the population, COVID-19 is now a relatively mild disease for the vast majority of people.

"This ongoing increase in population immunity allows a more targeted programme aimed at those at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 disease."

Dr Gjini highlighted that the pandemic has shown older people, particularly those aged 85 years and over to be at risk of severe disease if infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

She commended the commitment of primary care and health board professionals towards ensuring the vaccine’s accessibility to the most vulnerable population.

As the campaign unfolds, anyone turning 75 years of age between April and June will be called for vaccination.

Hywel Dda UHB requests people wait to be contacted with an appointment.

For any questions regarding the COVID-19 spring booster and how to access it, Hywel Dda UHB's communication hub can be reached at 0300 303 8322 or ask.hdd@wales.nhs.uk.