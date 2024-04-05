The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Wales which will be in place from 8am to 10pm on Saturday (April 6) due to Storm Kathleen and the "very windy conditions" it is set to cause.

The windy conditions could cause damage to buildings, power cuts and pose a danger to life, according to the Met Office.

The weather warning will affect all of Pembrokeshire including Haverfordwest, Tenby, Pembroke, St Davids and Fishguard with some areas expected to get gusts of up to 70mph.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED ⚠️



Strong winds across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and western parts of England and Wales



Saturday 0800 – 2200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ou5lNCiT17 — Met Office (@metoffice) April 5, 2024

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in Pembrokeshire

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued across Pembrokeshire due to "very windy weather" caused by Storm Kathleen.

The windy weather associated with the yellow weather warning could also cause:

Damage to buildings (such as tiles blown from roofs)

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris

Power cuts and impacts on other services such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Roads and bridges may close

Disruptions to road, rail, air and ferry services (delays and cancellations possible)

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Storm Kathleen will bring a spell of very windy weather to parts of western Britain and Northern Ireland this weekend.

"Southerly winds are expected to gust quite widely to 50-60 mph on Saturday, while some exposed spots, particularly in Northern Ireland, will see gusts to 70 mph with large waves also likely.

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by the yellow weather warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning caused by Storm Kathleen are:

Bridgend

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Neath Port Talbot

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Vale of Glamorgan

See the areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning associated with Storm Kathleen. (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for the yellow weather warning and Storm Kathleen

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning on Saturday and the risk Storm Kathleen poses.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Prepare to protect your property and people from injury.

"Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

"Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly.

"When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place across Pembrokeshire from 8am until 10pm on Saturday, April 6.