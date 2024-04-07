The Torch Theatre's programme of free events, called A Warm Space at the Torch, was met with an 'incredible response' from the community, according to organisers.

The initiative featured activities like chair yoga, art, Welsh language drama classes, and a book club targeted at individuals over 50.

The activities, made possible by funding from the National Lottery Community Fund, ran from January to March and were very well attended.

Tim Howe, senior manager youth and community at the Torch, said: "It's always a risk trying something new, and this was a bit of a departure for us (as was some of the activity for our participants), but together we have gone on an amazing journey and really made a difference to people's mental health and wellbeing, including our incredible team."

He added: "We went into it with no expectations - we just wanted to ensure people knew there was something there for them."

Participants' feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with individuals stating that the activities "provided me with a much-needed lifeline coupled with a sense of purpose and belonging."

However, the conclusion of the project has left many participants eager for more.

"The only complaint is that people are sad it's all over," added Mr Howe.

Mr Howe expressed his appreciation to the Pembrokeshire professionals who led the sessions and tipped towards optimism with the closing remark: "We've got lots of ambitious plans afoot, so watch this space."