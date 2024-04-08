Following the revelation of asbestos found in the upper floors of a Haverfordwest store, Oxfam has released a statement saying that it has been 'forced to evaluate the viability' of the High Street shop.

The asbestos removal would cost £60,000 and talks are ongoing as to whether maintenance of the store is possible.

Volunteer Rosamund Aubrey said: “Management at Oxfam GB has known about the asbestos for some years and has kicked the problem down the road.

“Oxfam GB plans to remove a thriving shop which helps to relieve poverty in its community and internationally. Is Oxfam GB only concerned about an arbitrary bottom line, not poverty in its own back yard.”

The Oxfam on Haverfordwest’s high street has existed since 1987 and serves the community by selling a variety of second-hand books and high-quality donated items while offering valuable work experience to unemployed individuals in the community.

“Managers Derrick and Mark have nurtured a team of highly motivated volunteers, some of whom will use their experience to move into paid work,” added Rosamund.

“For others it’s an opportunity to ‘donate’ their time and expertise and to be part of a social network with a shared purpose.

“The shop also offers work experience to college students. So, as well as generating money for Oxfam’s work, it is a magnet for people on low incomes, provides education and training opportunities, social networking and a sustainable retail model.

“This community asset is now under threat for reasons beyond its control.”

The other option is for the store to be relocated, but Rosamund is not convinced an Oxfam shop in Haverfordwest can make enough money to deter executives from pulling the plug.

She added: “The shop can’t generate £25k in addition to paying renovation costs and has now been set another impossible target of £65k.

"Derrick and Mark have two weeks to write a business plan on how to achieve the impossible.”

Meanwhile, the statement from an Oxfam spokesperson said: “Oxfam shops exist to raise as much money as possible to overcome poverty and suffering in some of the poorest countries in the world.

“Unfortunately, our Haverfordwest store is facing significant essential building maintenance costs and we have been forced to evaluate its viability, in consultation with staff and volunteers.

“These discussions are ongoing, and while they continue, we would encourage the local community to continue shopping with us as they have done so generously for many years.”