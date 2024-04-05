Three people were taken to hospital following a two-car crash on the A487.
The crash took place between Haverfordwest and Newgale at around 3pm yesterday (April 4).
Both vehicles were recovered, and the road was closed after the accident.
The road was reopened at 6:30pm.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A487 between Haverfordwest and Newgale, at just after 3pm on April 4, 2024.
"Three people were taken to hospital. The road was closed whilst both vehicles were recovered and reopened at about 6.30pm."
The ambulance has been approached for information about severity of injuries.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel