The crash took place between Haverfordwest and Newgale at around 3pm yesterday (April 4).

Both vehicles were recovered, and the road was closed after the accident.

The road was reopened at 6:30pm.

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A487 between Haverfordwest and Newgale, at just after 3pm on April 4, 2024.

"Three people were taken to hospital. The road was closed whilst both vehicles were recovered and reopened at about 6.30pm."

The ambulance has been approached for information about severity of injuries.