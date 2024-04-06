A proposal for a new tourist attraction for Tenby has left town councillors ‘wheely’ intrigued – but with fears it could bring Disneyland vibes to the historic resort.
The businessman behind the large observation wheel at the Mumbles is suggesting that a similar structure may prove equally popular in the Pembrokeshire seaside town.
The 40metre-high wheel on the pier in the Swansea resort has been put in place this year by Henry Studt of Studt’s Events.
It features over 10,000 lights and can carry 144 people at a time in 24 cabins.
Mr Studt is now thinking that a similar structure – described as an Observation Wheel – could further enhance Tenby’s reputation as a must-see tourist destination.
Curiosity and caution
He put his proposal forward in a letter to Tenby Town Council last Tuesday, whose members viewed it with curiosity and caution.
Town clerk Andrew Davies said: "Councillors were intrigued by the suggestion, but felt the proposal was too light on details to make an informed opinion.
"The idea would have to be considered very carefully, as there were concerns it could turn the historic town into ‘Disneyland’.
"They agreed to accept Mr Studt’s offer of a meeting to discuss the idea in more depth."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here