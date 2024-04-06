The businessman behind the large observation wheel at the Mumbles is suggesting that a similar structure may prove equally popular in the Pembrokeshire seaside town.

The 40metre-high wheel on the pier in the Swansea resort has been put in place this year by Henry Studt of Studt’s Events.

It features over 10,000 lights and can carry 144 people at a time in 24 cabins.

Mr Studt is now thinking that a similar structure – described as an Observation Wheel – could further enhance Tenby’s reputation as a must-see tourist destination.

Curiosity and caution

He put his proposal forward in a letter to Tenby Town Council last Tuesday, whose members viewed it with curiosity and caution.

Town clerk Andrew Davies said: "Councillors were intrigued by the suggestion, but felt the proposal was too light on details to make an informed opinion.

"The idea would have to be considered very carefully, as there were concerns it could turn the historic town into ‘Disneyland’.

"They agreed to accept Mr Studt’s offer of a meeting to discuss the idea in more depth."