The Pembrokeshire Association of Community Transport Organisations (PACTO) marked the start of this mission on Friday, March 25 with an event in Haverfordwest.

Called 'With You On Your Journey', the event provided an opportunity for PACTO to express the significance of the sector, explain their three-year vision, and highlight the importance of joint working with partner organisations.

More than 100 guests from more than 80 partner bodies across Wales and England attended at HaverHub on Quay Street, marking a significant moment filled with optimism for the future.

Pure West Radio's station manager, Toby Ellis, was the host for the day, facilitating beneficial networking sessions among organisations.

Representatives from Motability Foundation, a primary project funder, also attended.

Grants programme manager, Elliot Mangham, director of charitable operations, Lisa Jones, and grants manager, Stephanie Mawbey were given detailed insights into PACTO’s vision and its impact on community transport.

They also had the privilege of inaugurating the day by revealing the first wheelchair-accessible vehicle purchased through their funding.

Various PACTO team members outlined their roles, and attendees were addressed by notable figures like minister for health and social services, Eluned Morgan.

The experiences of community transport users who called the service a 'lifeline' were shared, along with stories of the committed volunteer drivers, shedding light on the significance of their service.

Reflecting on the event's success, transformation project manager, Wyndham Williams, said: "It was incredible to see so many of our partners joining us to hear about the exciting opportunity Pembrokeshire has to strengthen, unite, and future-proof the Community Transport sector in Pembrokeshire.

"The highlight of the day for me was to hear from passengers, service users, volunteers, and operators about their experiences with Community Transport.

"Time and time again 'Lifeline' was quoted by so many people, especially those who have mobility needs.

"There are exciting times ahead as we embark on our journey!"

The event kickstarts a series of community consultation roadshow events across the county.

These consultations will be an open forum for the public to ask questions, share opinions and aid in mapping the sector's state in the county.

The aim is to identify areas needing improvement and collaborative opportunities.

PACTO has developed a survey to better understand how current services are used and identify adaptation and development opportunities.

They anticipate the survey's results, in association with the insights from the roadshows, will help form a well-rounded understanding of the resources available to county residents.

Further information on these future community roadshow events can be sought by contacting PACTO on events@pacto.org.uk or calling 01437 701 123.