The move comes following guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI). The committee recommended offering a vaccine to adults aged 75 years and above, care home residents and those individuals aged over 6 months who are immunosuppressed, as indicated in the COVID-19 chapter of the Green Book.

A multitude of GP practices and several community pharmacies throughout Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire will administer the COVID-19 spring booster.

These services will receive support from the health board, utilising vaccination centres in Llanelli, Neyland and Cwm Cou, alongside various other community locations if required.

The spring booster programme will run until June 30, 2024.

There are minimal provisions available in July for those who cannot receive their booster within the main programme window due to sickness.

The primary focus of this scheme will be on high-risk individuals first.

Eligible locals in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire will be contacted to receive the COVID-19 booster around 6 months following their previous dose.

However, in some cases, it may be allocated from 3 months after the preceding dose.

The health board plans to vaccinate individuals who turn 75 in the period between April and June during the booster campaign.

Hywel Dda UHB has requested residents to wait for an appointment invitation and any queries about how to access the COVID-19 spring booster should be directed to their communication hub.