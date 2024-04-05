With severe weather warnings in place for tomorrow, Sunday April 6, and Sunday, April 7, both Irish Ferries - sailing out of Pembroke Dock - and Stena Line - sailing from Fishguard - have announced that several crossings will not be taking place.

Gale warnings have been issued for the Irish Sea and there are severe weather warnings put in place place for Pembrokeshire by the Met Office as Storm Kathleen moves in to the UK.

The Irish Ferries economy vessel, Norbay, is currently in Pembroke Dock and is due to remain in port until Sunday morning.

The Norbay has been on the Pembroke Dock to Rosslare route for Irish Ferries since February. (Image: Martin Cavaney Photography)

There will be no sailings this afternoon, Friday April 5, or tomorrow, Saturday April 6, with the next available service being the 2.45am crossing from Pembroke to Rosslare on Sunday.

Alternative sailings

The company is advising passengers that alternative sailings are available from Holyhead to Dublin.

Stena Line is scheduled to sail from Fishguard to Rosslare this afternoon Friday 20 at 2pm, and this evening from Rosslare to Fishguard this evening at 7.30pm.

However, the 1.30am sailing from Fishguard to Rosslare tomorrow and the 8.15am crossing from Rosslare to Fishguard have both been cancelled, with the 2pm crossing from Fishguard 'in doubt'.

The ferry company has told passengers: "Based on current weather forecasts, please be advised that your departure on Saturday April 6t to Fishguard may be subject to disruption or cancellation.

"You can amend your booking online to an alternative sailing or route without any change fee or fare difference applied."

For further information check out the sailing updates on the ferry companies’ websites.