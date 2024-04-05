A WOMAN accused of perverting the course of justice is wanted after failing to show up at court.
Sian Davies, 56, of Harrier Road in Haverfordwest, was due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, April 5 to enter her plea.
It was alleged that Davies made a false report to the police on October 17, 2022, with the intent to pervert the course of public justice.
The court heard that Davies had been informed when she needed to attend, but her solicitors had received no reply.
Judge Geraint Walters issued a warrant for Davies’ arrest.
