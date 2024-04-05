A yellow weather warning has been issued for part of Wales on Saturday (April 6) due to "very windy conditions" as a result of Storm Kathleen.

The windy conditions could cause damage to buildings, power cuts, travel disruptions and pose a danger to life, according to the Met Office.

Following news of the yellow weather warning, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has issued a safety for Wales urging people visiting the coast this weekend to be cautious due to Storm Kathleen and the associated windy conditions.

Weather warnings have been issued as #StormKathleen hits the UK and Ireland this weekend.



If you find yourself in trouble unexpectedly in the water, #FloatToLive; lie back in the water, extend your arms and legs, and try to relax until you get control of your breathing. pic.twitter.com/SkLacgv05L — RNLI (@RNLI) April 5, 2024

Some areas of Wales could see winds of up to 70mph on Saturday as well as large waves, the Met Office said.

The RNLI warned as a result of the potentially large waves and swells, the seas could become extremely unpredictable and challenging.

The charity is therefore encouraging those who plan to visit the coast to take extra care and to head to a lifeguarded beach if they plan on going in the water.

RNLI Water Safety Lead for the region, Chris Cousens, said: "The conditions forecast for the weekend pose an increased risk to those visiting the coast.

"The RNLI wants visitors to enjoy themselves, whilst keeping themselves and their families safe.

"‘We strongly advise that people visit a lifeguarded beach.

"If anyone plans on entering the water elsewhere, ensure that you don’t go in alone.

"Let other people know of your plans and if possible – always carry a means for calling for help should you need it."

Planning your next day out on the water? Don't forget: check the forecast, have a means of calling for help, and ensure everyone's got a lifejacket! Check out our boating safety tips👉https://t.co/eONVsOQLXr pic.twitter.com/8Y9GA1WRxn — RNLI (@RNLI) April 2, 2024

Mr Cousens added: "If you’re walking on the coast be aware of your surroundings and stay well back from the water’s edge.

"The weather conditions increase the likelihood of tidal surges that could sweep you out to sea.

"If you get into difficulty in the water remember Float to Live. Always call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if you see anyone in trouble."

Welsh beaches where RNLI lifeguards will be on patrol this weekend

RNLI lifeguards will be on patrol at the following beaches between 10am and 6pm over the weekend (April 6 and 7):

Whitesands Beach (Pembrokeshire)

Langland Bay, Caswell Bay and Three Cliffs (Swansea)

The RNLI added: "Rough conditions that are expected this weekend could mean the lifeguards will deem the beach unsafe for water activity, with the risk of rip currents heightened.

"If a beach is red-flagged do not enter the water, as it is unsafe for any water activities. If there are no flags at a beach, there are no lifeguards.

"If conditions allow, the lifeguards will set up the red and yellow flags in the safest area of the beach and encourage beachgoers to swim between these flags."

The RNLI said for anyone who does get into difficulty in the water to remember its float to live advice and follow these five simple steps:

Tilt your head back with your ears submerged Relax and try to breathe normally Move your hands to help you stay afloat It’s okay if your legs sink, we all float differently Spread your arms and legs to improve stability

For any more information and/or safety advice visit the RNLI website.