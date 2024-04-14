Katy Mascall is the creator of Big Mommas Knits, a business offering a range of beautiful woollen designs she started seven years ago after giving birth to her fifth child, with no funding or government grants.

To begin with, Katy sold online through her website, at the local St Davids market and produced stock for the Solva Woollen Mill.

She opened her own shop in April 2022 and now works six days a week, which includes home-schooling two of her youngest children.

Katy said: “It’s pretty full on. Day to day it’s kind of like organised chaos. The advantage of the shop is that I can bring the two that home school with me here anyway and do the home schooling there at the same time.

“The older kids actually work downstairs in the chip shop with my husband as well as going to school and college. But the main reason for the shop – it wasn’t just to sell knitwear.

“It occurred to me that there just isn’t a wool shop in St Davids at all and there are so many people here that knit and there isn’t really a crash supply shop either. So even things like paintbrushes or different threads and things for sowing and fabrics and stuff like that."

Katy Mascall also sells her woollen designs online (Image: Katy Mascall)

In addition to providing easy access to wool for the community, Katy wants to use her love of knitting to help people with mental health problems.

“Knitting is absolutely brilliant for people with mental health issues. Every now and then I’ll set up a few knitting classes and I tend to do a few classes in the local schools over the last few years to kind of promote that as well.

“So, hoping to set up a bit more with that in the future. Maybe bring some classes here to do for schools and different groups.

“Some people come in locally that are clearly just lonely and need somebody to talk to and they come in quite regularly and just sit and have a cup of tea and just have a chat and things.

“I’ll probably be the only person they will see that day, so it’s quite nice knowing people feel safe when they come in here as well. I just want to open it up a bit more and get more people coming in and just let people know it’s a safe space.”

Katie also stocks beautiful pieces from a lot of local traders, including artwork, reclaimed timber items, jewellery, children's clothing, books, wax melts, all sorts.

For more information about Katy’s business, visit: Big Mommas Knits | Handmade clothing store.