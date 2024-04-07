A MILFORD Haven man has denied assaulting a woman in a racially aggravated attack.
David Round, 37, of Camuset Close in Hakin, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with two offences.
Round was accused of a racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and an alternative charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
It was alleged that Round assaulted a woman on Dale Road in Hubberston on July 2 and made a comment about the complainant’s race.
He pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Judge Geraint Walters set a trial date of September 10, and re-admitted Round to bail.
