A MILFORD Haven man has denied assaulting a woman in a racially aggravated attack.

David Round, 37, of Camuset Close in Hakin, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with two offences.

Round was accused of a racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and an alternative charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

It was alleged that Round assaulted a woman on Dale Road in Hubberston on July 2 and made a comment about the complainant’s race.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Judge Geraint Walters set a trial date of September 10, and re-admitted Round to bail.