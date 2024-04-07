David Round, 37, of Camuset Close in Hakin, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with two offences.

Round was accused of a racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and an alternative charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

It was alleged that Round assaulted a woman on Dale Road in Hubberston on July 2 and made a comment about the complainant’s race.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Judge Geraint Walters set a trial date of September 10, and re-admitted Round to bail.