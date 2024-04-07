The Burgermeisterin of Bergen, Claudia Dettmar-Muller, together with Mrs Silvia Bothe, were greeted in the mayor’s parlour at Pembroke Town Hall by the Mayor of Pembroke, Cllr Aden Brinn, who is also chairman of the Pembroke Twinning Committee.

The German ladies enjoyed visiting St Mary's Church, Pembroke; Warren, Stackpole Gardens, Pembroke Castle, the West Wales Maritime Museum and Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, as well as Castlemartin Army Camp.

A framed photograph of the Henry VII statue which proudly stands at Pembroke Quay was presented by Cllr Brinn to Burgermeisterin Claudia Dettmar-Muller.

During the visit both mayors discussed ideas for future exchanges between their respective youth and community organisations and pledged to continue in the spirit of strengthening European international friendship between Pembroke and Bergen