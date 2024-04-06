Led by the Animal Welfare Investigations Project (AWIP), Animal Welfare Wales marks a significant advance in the promotion of responsible pet ownership.

The six-month pilot project spans CF, NP, and SA postcodes across South and West Wales.

The initiative, a response to concerns about animal neglect and cruelty, provides comprehensive support for pet owners.

This includes advice on adhering to the Five Freedoms, ensuring pets lead wholesome, healthy lives.

Jacob Lloyd, head of AWIP, said: "Following a successful cruelty case in November 2023, where AWIP successfully prosecuted an individual under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, we've seen firsthand the pressing need for proactive welfare measures across Wales.

"The rise in animal cruelty and neglect is alarming, and through Animal Welfare Wales, we are committed to turning the tide, ensuring the wellbeing of animals across Wales."

Theinitiative will act on concerns of abuse or neglect from members of the community, and will offer guidance, issue advice, and if necessary, take possession of animals with the intent of prosecution.

The public can report any welfare concerns from Monday to Friday, 8am till 8pm, and on Saturday and Sunday, 9am till 6pm, by calling the incident helpline at 0343 289 5999.

Furthermore, the initiative is seeking compassionate individuals in South Wales to serve as animal foster carers.

This role, providing emergency boarding for animals in need, is integral to the initiative’s success.

If interested, individuals are encouraged to contact Animal Welfare Wales at 0343 289 5999.

More details can be found on their website.