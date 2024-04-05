Dyfed-Powys Police is investigated the alleged incident, which is said to have taken place on March 16 at around 3.20pm in the Withybush Retail Park/Stepney Terrace area of the town.

A police spokesperson said: "The victim, a 24-year-old man, was walking through the underpass when three teenagers wearing black or dark coloured clothes allegedly demanded his mobile phone. He did not sustain any injuries.

"Two boys, aged 15 and 14, and one girl, aged 14, were arrested on suspicion of robbery on 16 March in relation to the incident, and have since been released on police bail."

Police are now appealing for anyone with information that could help them with their investigation to contact DC 1134 Charman online https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: 24*260096

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

