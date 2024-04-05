Owen Lewis, 36, from Carmarthenshire, was a pedestrian on the road near Carmarthen Showground when he was involved in a collision with a vehicle at around 4.45am on April 1.

Mr Lewis died at the scene.

The road between Carmarthen and St Clears was closed until around 1pm following the incident, which happened between the Llanllwch turn-off and the Valero Tenby Road Filling Station.

Mr Lewis's family said that his "tragic and untimely death has been felt throughout the community."

They added "Owen was a kind, polite and much loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend, who was always happy to help anyone.

"He enjoyed his daily work on the family farm and with the family’s agricultural contracting business.

"He will be sadly missed, and will always be in our hearts."

Can you help police?





Dyfed Powys Police's investigation team continue to appeal for witnesses who may have information or dash cam.

A police spokesperson said: "If anyone may have been travelling along the A40 at around 4.45am on Monday, April 1, please contact us quoting reference 24000302552."

You can get in touch online https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.