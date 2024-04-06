A THIEF who stole skincare products from a shop in Pembroke Dock also broke into two nearby cars.
Sean McGhan, 34, of Wesley Court in Pembroke Dock, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with three offences.
McGhan was alleged to have stolen No7 skincare products worth £104.85 from Boots on Dimond Street on April 3.
He was also accused of stealing sunglasses, a Bluetooth speaker, a charger and lead, a torch and other items from a car on Bush Street, as well as glasses, torches, a waterproof jacket, binoculars and a bobble hat from a second car on Laws Street.
McGhan admitted an offence of shoplifting and two charges of theft from a motor vehicle at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on April 5.
He was handed concurrent eight-week sentences for each offence, as well as a £154 surcharge. The defendant must also pay £104.85 in compensation to Boots and £196 in compensation to the owner of the car on Laws Street.
