Sean McGhan, 34, of Wesley Court in Pembroke Dock, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with three offences.

McGhan was alleged to have stolen No7 skincare products worth £104.85 from Boots on Dimond Street on April 3.

He was also accused of stealing sunglasses, a Bluetooth speaker, a charger and lead, a torch and other items from a car on Bush Street, as well as glasses, torches, a waterproof jacket, binoculars and a bobble hat from a second car on Laws Street.

McGhan admitted an offence of shoplifting and two charges of theft from a motor vehicle at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on April 5.

He was handed concurrent eight-week sentences for each offence, as well as a £154 surcharge. The defendant must also pay £104.85 in compensation to Boots and £196 in compensation to the owner of the car on Laws Street.