The village announced it will open up 13 gardens on Saturday, June 15, to raise funds for braintumourcharity.org.

Additionally, all proceeds raised at Upton Castle Gardens the following day will also go towards this charity.

The cause is close to a number of people in the community's heart, who have friends and family that have been affected by brain tumours, which impact 12,300 people in the UK each year.

This motivated residents to organise the Open Gardens in support of the charity's research.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the village and Cleddau estuary waterside gardens on the day.

The village hall will offer gardening and floral demonstrations, displays and a plant stall, as well as tea and cakes.

In addition, there will be dedicated picnic spots overlooking the estuary to view the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Cosheston Primary School will also be participating in the event.

Tickets are available for £5.

Visitors who purchase a Cosheston Open Gardens programme on the Saturday will also get discounted entry to Upton Castle Gardens on the Sunday.

Complete details of event activities will be revealed in May.

The village's fundraising season will begin with a Spring concert by Quaynotes on Friday, April 19 at the village hall.

Tickets are available at £5 per person.

To buy tickets, you can email jmason@fastmail.com.