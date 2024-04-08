Rhys, a Year 5 student at Johnstown Primary School, participated in the Transport for Wales Magnificent Train Journey competition aimed at naming a new fleet of Class 197 trains.

His winning entry, 'Carew Castle Express,' had to reflect a real place, landmark, or historical site connected with the Wales and Borders network.

Manager of Carew Castle, Daisy Hughes, said: "We were thrilled to hear that Carew Castle had made such an impression on Rhys that he wanted to name a train after the site. TfW’s Magnificent Train Journey competition has been a wonderful way of encouraging young people to think about the rich history and folklore of Wales – and the places that are special to them.

“It was a pleasure to invite Rhys and his family to Carew and present him with a goody bag, and we hope that the name of the new train inspires many more travellers to pay a visit and discover the Castle’s fascinating past."

The 'Carew Castle Express' is part of this new fleet, offering increased capacity and improved comfort.

Carew Castle and Tidal Mill, open daily from 10am to 4.30pm, won the Pembrokeshire Visitor Attraction of the Year award in Visit Pembrokeshire’s last Croeso Awards.