A fallen tree blocked a busy town centre yesterday, bringing down cables and crushing a car.
Police were called to the A475 near Newcastle Emlyn on Thursday afternoon following reports of a fallen tree blocking the road.
The road was closed for several hours while work was carried out to remove the tree from the road.
The fire service said it did not attend the incident and a spokesperson said: “Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were informed of this, but it was dealt with by the Local Authority and Dyfed-Powys Police. No FRS crews attended."
However, Dyfed-Powys police have confirmed: “No injuries were reported. The road has since reopened.”
Ceredigion council have been approached for comment.
