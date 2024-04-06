Edd and Donna Reed from Pembroke Dock have decided to participate in the challenging 26.2-mile race in the French capital to benefit their community.

They are undertaking this feat to raise money for an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) at Pembroke Leisure Centre, where Edd's father, Richard, suffered a heart attack in March 2023.

Edd shared the reason for their marathon mission: "We would like to thank everyone involved in saving Dad's life and for the incredible care he received from the Welsh Ambulance Services Trust and at Withybush and Morriston hospitals.

"Our family are grateful for any donations to this important community cause, which could help to save others."

Richard, having recently celebrated his 78th birthday, was saved by the swift intervention of centre staff and other swimmers.

He has since resumed swimming and golfing at Tenby Golf Club.

Richard expressed his gratitude: "I can't thank all the people involved in the rescue enough.

"I'm excited to be back swimming again and doing 20 lengths twice a week building up to the half mile."

Throughout the winter, the Reeds have been supported in their training by their triathlon club, the Tenby Aces.

Their efforts will not only contribute to a new AED at the leisure centre but ensure it is installed externally, providing 24/7 public access.

To show your support for Edd and Donna, donations can be made at the AED donate website.

The Paris Marathon takes place on April 7.