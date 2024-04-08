SEVEN people have been charged following disruption in Carmarthen town centre in the lead up to Christmas in 2021.
The defendants appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court each charged with affray.
Tomos Williams, 21, and Sion Williams, 22, both of Whitland, and Jac Rogers-Walters, 25, of Bolahaul Road in Cwmffrwd, all pleaded guilty to affray on April 4.
Their cases were sent to Swansea Crown Court, and pre-sentence reports were ordered for each defendant.
Eliott Burton, 21, of Parc Y Garreg in Mynyddygarreg, near Kidwelly; Paul Orson, 34, of Betws Road in Ammanford; and Krysztof Hass, 23, of Llanllwni, were granted bail, and will appear at Swansea Crown Court on May 7 to enter their pleas.
William Rees, 23, of Lon Hafren in St Clears, was charged with affray and also and offence of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent against Krysztof Hass. He will also appear at Swansea Crown Court to enter his pleas on May 7.
