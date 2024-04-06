After many years as a social activity centre for adults with learning disabilities, the centre in Greenhill Road recently closed as part of the county authority's centralisation of day-care services.

Now, several community organisations in the town have expressed an interest in using the building if it was available, the Mayor of Tenby, Cllr Dai Morgan, said.

He told Tuesday’s meeting of the town council that he felt there was an opportunity to create something that would be of real benefit to the well-being of the people of the town.

Cllr Laurence Blackhall recalled that some years ago there had been a proposal put forward by Tenby Civic Society to create a community facility making use of the whole site, including the library.

Several community groups are interested in u sing the centre building. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The Avenue Centre building could be the start of bringing that idea forward, he suggested.

Members agreed to contact Pembrokeshire County Council to ask them for a meeting to discuss their plans for the building.