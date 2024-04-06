The new status has been achieved by Tenby’s Giltar Hotel which has been extensively renovated and refurbished by Malcolm Brace and Patrick Jenkins since they took over the Victorian property in 2008.

Mr Crabb said: "I was delighted to be able to congratulate the owners of the Giltar Hotel, Tenby in person on their new Visit Wales 4 star rating.

Strong tourism sector

"A strong tourism sector is vital to our local economy and having a good variety of quality accommodation and hospitality businesses is key to attracting visitors to the county.

"The owners and staff at the Giltar Hotel have been busy investing in upgrading the hotel and I’m delighted that all their hard work has been rewarded by their latest rating boost."

The hotel's 4 star rating came after its recent grading visit by Visit Wales, the Welsh Government's tourism organisation.

'Thrilled'





A post from the hotel on Facebook said:

: "FANTASTIC NEWS! We are absolutely thrilled to announce that we have achieved a #VisitWales 4 Star rating following a recent grading visit.

"A huge well done and thank you to our ever hard working team, and of course to you, our customers.

"We can't wait to welcome you again soon!"