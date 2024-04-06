Western Telegraph
Western Telegraph

Police report A40 road 'disruption' in both directions

'Disruption' on A40 between St Clears and Carmarthen

By Ruth Davies

  • Traffic on the A40 between St Clears and Carmarthen is currently 'disrupted', according to Dyfed-Police
  • This is affecting both carriageways of the road.
  • Drivers are being asked to either be patient or find an alternative route.

