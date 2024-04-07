Daniel Bridle from Saundersfoot was just 18 when he died in June 2014.

Since then, his heartbroken mum Caroline has fundraised tirelessly in his memory and so she was thrilled when Daniel’s former primary school – St Oswald’s in Jeffreyston – said they would also like to raise money.

After first raising many thousands of pounds for the Bone Cancer Research Trust, Caroline has gone on to champion the St Clears-based wildlife protection charity Dogs4Wildlife.

The charity has now been presented with £617.54 by the school, when they brought along one of their dogs, Rocket, to meet the children.

Daniel's mum, Caroline, said she felt 'blessed' that the St Oswald's pupils wanted to raise money in his memory. (Image: Caroline Bridle)

Caroline, together with husband Richard and Daniel’s brother and sister, Lewis and Nicole, have sponsored their own wildlife protection dog through Dogs4Wildlife, a Belgian Malinois named Dan.

She said at the time: “Daniel was always a huge animal lover.

“He had a dog called Ollie and Ollie was always there for Daniel throughout it all and when he was battling cancer, he was the biggest support to him.

“Daniel always loved dogs so much and fully sponsoring Dan was the most fitting tribute to my boy.

“He valued animals so much and I have a piece of Daniel now forever in Dan, while he is over saving rhinos and the beautiful animals of Africa."

Wildlife protection dog Dan is busy at work in South Africa, where he has detected over 500 snares and saved a mother rhino and her baby. (Image: Dogs4Wildlilfe)

Caroline added: “I feel blessed that Daniel’s school felt they wanted to remember him in such a positive way.

“It’s these things that help me through.

“He would love the legacy that has been carried on, inspired by the love of Ollie Collie and the bond of a dog’s love.”

Y Llais spearhead fundraising

The decision to raise money for Dogs4Wildlife came from the pupils of St Oswald’s.

Explained deputy head Cath Rees: ”Every year, at the beginning of September, members of Y Llais (Voice of the School) choose the charities they wish to fundraise for during the academic year.

“A few suggestions were shared and all members of the group felt strongly that with it being 10 years since the passing of Dan, that they wanted to raise money in his memory.”

Dogs4Wildlife's Darren Priddle and Jacqui Law brought wildlife protection dog Rocket along to meet the children. (Image: Caroline Bridle)

Caroline came into school to talk to members of Y Llais about Daniel and the reason why she chose to support the Dogs4Wildlife charity.

The children shared a poem they had composed in memory of Daniel and were able to ask Caroline questions.

They then used the photographs Caroline gave them of Daniel, and created a display in the main corridor for the whole school community to see and remember Dan.

Wildlife warriors

The fundraising was boosted with a Christmas pyjama day, with Y Llais serving a toast or cereal breakfast; and ‘Pennies for Dan’ jar which soon overflowed with loose change.

Added Cath: “Dogs4Wildlife came into school to teach the children about conservation and also brought Rocket to meet the children to inspire them to them to become future wildlife warriors.”

To out more about Dogs4Wildlife, visit www.dogs4wildlife.org