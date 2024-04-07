If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Pingu, female, six years old, Cavapoo. Pingu has come to us from a breeder to find her forever home. She is an inquisitive girl who is easy to handle and loves a groom. Pingu will need a home with at least one confident resident dog. Pingu has never lived in a home before so will need help learning new skills.

Pinky Panda, female, three years old, Bichon Frise. Pinky Panda has come from a breeder to find her forever home. Pinky Panda will need a kind confident resident dog that she can copy around the house. She has never lived in a home before so will need understanding adopters.

Louise, female, six years old, Cocker Spaniel. Louise has come from a breeder to find her forever home. She is looking for a home with another kind resident dog to be her friend. She has never lived in a home before so will need kind and understanding adopters as she settles in and learns all about home life and new skills like house training and how to walk on a lead.

Snoop, male, two years old, Collie. Snoop is a collie lover’s dream! He can live with older dog savvy children who are respectful of his needs. He will need to learn all about house training and other such home skills. As a collie he is looking for an active home. He already knows how to walk on a lead and can be homed as the only dog in the home.

Maize, female, five years old, Foxhound. Maize is a delightful girl with a very relaxed personality. Maize already knows how to walk on a lead. We are unsure if she has ever lived in a home before so may need help with house training. Maize gets on well with all dogs here and can also be an only dog in the right home.