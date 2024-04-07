The weekend-long festival, at the end of March, attracted Steampunk fans from far and wide.

They enjoyed attractions such as teapot races, a Peacock Parade, a giant mechanical spider, bands, exhibitions and film shows.

There was high praise for the festival from the band The Cogkneys, who said: "We hope this event goes from strength to strength, wonderfully organised and we would happily go back!"

The duo added: "This event really has legs! Lots of venues through the town to host, a very well-curated market (that we spent too much at...which shows it is good!), lots of activities, like the usual tea duelling and tea pot racing and peacock parade but also photography, dramatic plays/monologues, performance art, films and more!”

The festival was organised by Tenby’s community engagement officer, Anne Draper and a band of enthusiastic volunteers.

She said she was ‘very pleased’ with the response it received and added: “Lots of people came down for the weekend, and lots of locals joined in so it was an excellent inclusive event.

“I was told of a comment by one of the visiting Steampunkers that they had been to loads of Steampunk events and this was the best yet!"

A date has now been pencilled in for the end of March 2025 for the next Tenby Steampunk Festival.

Tenby Town Council has agreed to hold a meeting soon to look at ways of building on the inaugural event’s success.