The forecaster is predicting a further bout of strong winds of up to 65mph for west Wales this coming Tuesday, April 9.

These could cause "hazardous coastal conditions" and some travel disruption.

What times does the warning cover?





The warning is in force from 1am until 3pm on Tuesday, and covers the western coast of the country, as well as some parts of north-west England.

The warning says a "spell of strong winds blowing from the northwest will affect this region on Tuesday."

Tuesday's band of wind extends along and beyond the western coast of Wales. (Image: Met Office)

The latest wave of windy weather has already been dubbed Storm Lilian by Irish weather forecasters Met Eireann.

The Met Office began naming storms in 2015.

Storm Kathleen, which arrived on Saturday, April 6, was the 11th-named storm in eight months.

It is only the second time in a UK storm season that the letter K has been reached in the alphabet.

Storm seasons run from the start of September to the end of the following August.

The first time the letter K was reached was in March 2016, with Storm Katie.

No storm season has ever got beyond the letter K. Yet.





The UK saw storm Agnes in September 2023, Babet in October, Ciaran and Debi in November, Elin, Fergus and Gerrit in December, Henk, Isha and Jocelyn in January 2024, and now Kathleen in April.

Storm names remaining to be allocated for the current season are Lilian, Minnie, Nicholas, Olga, Piet, Regina, Stuart, Tamiko, Vincent and Walid.