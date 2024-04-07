Western Telegraph
Delays on A477 by-pass following crash this afternoon

Delays on part of A477 St Clears to Llanddowror after crash

By Ruth Davies

  • Dyfed-Powys Police is reporting delays on the A477 following a crash this afternoon.
  • The collision took place on the bypass of the. A477 St Clears to Llanddowror road.

