The roll-out of King Charles III 50p coins is in full swing and coin collectors have started trying to sell sought-after collectables on eBay.

One Kidderminster seller is one of the collectors who managed to make nearly £200 profit last month after selling a sealed bag of Atlantic salmon 50p coins.

The coins had sold for £170 - far more than its combined face value.

The buyer also had to fork out £1.55 for postage.

Royal Mint first issued the coin in 2023.

The Atlantic Salmon coin has been dubbed by the online coin site Copes Coins as one of the "most talked about coins in the coin community".

A spokesperson for Copes Coins said: "The current mintage rumours estimate that only 500,000 of these coins were released into general circulation back in November 2023.

"Since then, these coins have become much harder to find in your change, and prices on online marketplaces such as eBay and Amazon have continued to rise, fuelling the speculation that the 2023 Atlantic Salmon 50p is to become one of the rarest coins to enter circulation in the last 15 years."