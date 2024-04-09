Local artist Alan Rees-Baynes partnered with Dulse @Ty Hotel Milford Waterfront to create three paintings showcasing Dale, Marloes and Milford Docks.

Mr Rees-Baynes said: "I'm delighted to have been asked to create three bespoke pieces for Dulse restaurant which have been inspired by this beautiful part of Pembrokeshire, and form part of the 'postcard' series of work."

The artworks were commissioned by Ty Hotel manager Adrian Andrews, who admired the artist's work for several years.

Mr Andrews expressed his approval of the collaboration stating: "It is wonderful to be able to showcase such a talented local artist who has illustrated three wonderful locations in our beautiful county.

"I have followed Alan's work for a few years and am delighted to have these three pieces on display for all our guests to enjoy."

Mr Rees-Baynes, also a hotelier, uses his free time at his St Florence studio to craft various artworks, drawing inspiration from local landscapes to household paint names.

Those interested in viewing the 'postcard' series can find them at the hotel while enjoying a meal at the award-winning Dulse restaurant. More of the artist's work can be explored on his website and Instagram.