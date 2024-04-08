DC Sam Garside, 30, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with an offence of sexual assault by penetration.

It was alleged that DC Garside sexually assaulted a woman in Aberaeron while off-duty on December 3, 2021.

Garside, of Cwmann, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Nicola Powell, defending, said Garside accepted the act took place, but said it was consensual.

Garside was suspended from the force in July last year when the allegations were reported.

The officer – who was based in Dyfed-Powys Police’s Ceredigion division – will face a trial on November 25. He was re-admitted to bail.