Russell George MS, Welsh Conservative shadow health minister placed blame on the Labour Welsh Government and Plaid, stating: "The BMA are right to call this a GP services crisis, Labour’s dither and delay is putting patient safety at risk.

"We still don’t have a workforce strategy to boost GP numbers, due to Labour and Plaid inaction." Mr George accused these parties of prioritising politician numbers over GPs.

The comments were in response to Dr Ian Harris, deputy chair of BMA Cymru Wales GP committee, who posed the question: "How can we expect family doctors to be there for us when GP services have gradually and systematically been starved of funding?"

He summarised the current state within three words - "workload, workforce and wellbeing". He said that Welsh GP surgeries are predicted to face an intimidating future unless proactive measures are taken promptly to reverse the funding cuts.