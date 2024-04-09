David Humphreys, 55, of Rhydlewis Ceredigion and 38-year-old Amanda Oglesby, of Ocean Way in the Sandfields area of Port Talbot both appeared at Swansea Crown Court today, April 8.

Both defendants have been charged with attempted robbery and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

It is alleged that they attacked a man in Glynarthen between March 5 and 6 with the intent of causing GBH and in an attempt to rob money from him.

Humphreys, of B4334 Rhydlewis, was also charged with possession of a shotgun without a certificate after the firearm was found at his address on March 6. Neither entered a plea when the charges were initially put to them at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 8. Both defendants appeared in court from custody via video link for what was supposed to be a plea and case management hearing today.

However, Humphrey’s barrister said that he had not had sufficient time to discuss the case with him and Oglesby’s defence team had not been able to speak to her at all prior to the hearing.

Judge His Honour PH Thomas KC adjourned the hearing for three weeks in order for both defendants to have adequate meetings with their counsel.

The next hearing in the case will be at the end of this month when both defendants are required to appear in front of the court in person.