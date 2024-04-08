Martin Roch, 51, of Maiden Wells near Pembroke admitted dangerous driving when he appeared in front of His Honour Judge PH Thomas KC at Swansea Crown Court this morning, Monday, April 8.

He is charged with driving a tractor dangerously on the B4319 road through Maiden Wells, Pembroke, on May 9 last year.

The court heard that the incident had occasioned very small injuries caused by broken glass from the window.

Roch’s barrister asked for sentencing to be adjourned for three weeks for a pre-sentence report to be prepared, saying that he had no previous driving offences.

Judge Thomas granted this but ordered that Roch was immediately disqualified from driving.

“You won’t be going to prison but I want to know what other measures can be taken,” he told Roch.

Sentencing will take place at the end of this month.