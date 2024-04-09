Pembrokeshire County Council’s regeneration and business support teams have organised the event, which has been dubbed the Chomp-i-ons League Festival.

It boasts a combination of street football and food. The exciting festival will take place within the magnificent surroundings of Pembroke Castle on Friday, May 24 between 4pm and 10pm.

The festival aims to create an exciting, family-friendly atmosphere with inflatable football courts and target practice to keep kids entertained. Entertainment doesn't stop at football. Samba Doc, street dancers and Pure West Radio will be there to provide the bank holiday weekend vibe.

The event will support the charity 2 Wish, created by Rhian Mannings, to offer support to parents struggling with sudden bereavement. 2 Wish operates across Wales and champions the healing power of sport and group activities which makes them a perfect partner for the event.

Jo Price, a former professional footballer who played for Arsenal and Wales and now works as the community regeneration officer at Pembrokeshire County Council, is part of the team organising the event.

Jo Price - who has been named head coach for the Wales Street Football Women's National Team - said: "The beauty of this format is its accessibility – being suitable for all abilities and no experience necessary.

"It is about team work, enjoyment and inclusion and what could be better for a bank holiday weekend than food and football, music and fun and all for such a great cause.”

Another key organiser of the event is Maria Goddard, economic development officer – food sector, at the council, who said: “We are hugely excited to bring together our love of sport, food, festivals for this unique event.

"We also welcome local business sponsorship to ensure everyone gets the opportunity to enjoy this first of its kind, footy and food festival.

"Come and join us for what promises to be a superb family day out.”

Though entry to the event is free for those not playing as a part of a team, attendees are encouraged to make donations to the charity 2 Wish as part of their entry. The organisers are also calling for local sponsors to step forward in support of the event, with potential sponsors directed to contact chompionsleaguefestival@pembrokeshire.gov.uk for more information.

While the event itself is free, those wishing to form teams and participate in the street football match are required to pay a fee of £100 per team. Team members must be aged 16 and above, and each team will consist of 10 players.

Attendees can keep up with the festival’s updates by following the Instagram account @chompionsleaguefestival or visiting the Facebook page.

Bookings for the event are currently open online.