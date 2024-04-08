Haverhub, a community interest company, is urging the public's view on the latest architectural models which will be on display this month, as the establishment deliberates on their next renovation phase.

Developed by Haverhub alongside architecture firms, Oochitecture and Latitude Architects, these plans reveal profound changes to Haverhub's site.

The renovation implications for Haverhub's site, in the warehouse acquired last year, include ideas for a new quayside entrance, a multi-purpose space accommodating several floors, and a raised terrace providing an elevated view of the Cleddau River.

Haverhub directors, Gitti Coats and Jerry Evans have spent years working towards this recreational project in Haverfordwest. The establishment has a solid community focus, providing a space for people to gather, collaborate, participate or even attend events.

Haverhub director Jerry Evans said: "A number of volunteers, including new directors, planning professionals and locals with experience in cultural spaces have helped in the design discussions and explained Haverhub's role to the architects.”

He added: "We're really pleased with the ideas so far, and the purpose of this consultation is to make sure what we submit in the planning application is what the public like and want.”

He said: “It’s a practical design for accessing the many areas of Haverhub’s site, and we hope to combine our current spaces and popular courtyard with lovely river views, which are currently hidden.”

Director Gitti Coats said: “We have included designs for the area behind Haverhub, where our vision is that people will stop and sit, picnic and enjoy the river as they walk around town.

"These designs contribute to the regeneration of the town centre as an important part of our county."

"As with all other stages in the grassroots creation of Haverhub, these designs have been put together by the community, for the community.

"We now invite the public to have further input and add their suggestions and opinions to a survey this month, so we can send an accurate design to the planning department in May."

The Haverhub foyer is now showcasing these designs until the end of April. The public is highly encouraged to drop in and share their thoughts via a survey.

This survey can be found on Haverhub social media platforms, at the exhibition itself or can be filled out through a QR code.