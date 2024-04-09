Black Pool Mill restaurant, based at Canaston Bridge, has joined forces with community benefit society Câr-y-Môr, a Wales' first regenerative seaweed and shellfish farm. The seafood supplier is already favoured by several top restaurants in London, including the Michelin-starred Mountain.

Black Pool Mill is set to make headlines with its exclusive fish supper night scheduled for April 18. Guests can expect a 'true Pembrokeshire dining experience', with a menu boasting locally sourced seafood from Câr-y-Môr. From seared scallops to coconut and ginger steamed mussels and soft shell crab burgers, the evening promises a delightful culinary celebration.

Black Pool Mill's sous chef, Bertie Titterton said: "We are thrilled to partner with Câr-y-Môr to bring a taste of the sea to our guests through our special Fish Supper Menu.

"Pembrokeshire is blessed with an abundance of exceptional seafood, and we are proud to work with Câr-y-Môr to highlight the region's culinary treasures."

Câr-y-Môr, meanwhile, is making waves in the seafood industry. As Wales' first regenerative seaweed and shellfish farm, it supports more than 300 members and has created 14 full-time jobs. Last September, it secured a 20-year marine license for its offshore site, allowing it to expand its two pilot farms off St Davids peninsula.

Francois Beyers, Câr-y-Môr co-founder, said that both seaweed and shellfish farming go hand in hand, likening the process to creating an "underwater garden." With clean waters and sustainable farming methods, Mr Beyers said "they both go hand in hand. We’re growing them together to recreate marine habitats. It’s like an underwater garden.”

Mr Beyers, a South African native and software developer, established Câr-y-Môr in 2020 with six family members after falling in love with the marine world. The farm's community ownership reflects the local support that has helped the enterprise thrive. Mr Beyers said: "Without the support from the local community, volunteering their time and expertise to make this a success, none of this would have been possible."

The farm has also had a positive impact on the local marine life, as witnessed by local boat operators who have reported increased sightings of marine animals. This is a story Black Pool Mill is proud to share at its upcoming fish supper, an event that marks a new chapter in the story of these two emerging Pembrokeshire businesses.

Mr Titterton added: “The menu was inspired by our global travels and using local produce to cook some of our favourite things, from sea bass en papillote to cured salmon. We hope diners enjoy it as much as we do.”

For more information about Black Pool Mill and its upcoming fish supper, visit the Black Pool Mill website.