A Pembrokeshire school will be partially closed tomorrow (Tuesday, April 9) because of no heating or hot water.
Gas works are being carried out in the Key Stage 4 unit of Pembrokeshire Learning Centre and the facility will reopen on Wednesday (April 10).
A spokesperson for the centre said: "Our Key Stage 4 centre will be closed on Tuesday, April 9, due to gas works being carried out within the vicinity. During this period, there will be no heating or hot water.
The centre will reopen as usual on Wednesday, April 10."
