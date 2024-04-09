William John, 57, of Orchard Park, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with two offences.

John was accused of attempted sexual communication with a child between October 10 and November 4, 2021.

He was also alleged to have attempted to incite a child to engage in sexual activity between the same dates.

John pleaded not guilty to both offences.

Ian Ibrahim, defending, said John denied that he had sent messages to who he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

John was re-admitted to bail, and will stand trial on October 7.