The school was founded last year by well-known local musician and performer Ross Gurney to offer free music workshops for children in Pembrokeshire.

So far it has put on four workshops including the one over the Easter holidays. Last summer’s workshop concluded with a live performance at St Davids carnival where the rock school also won best float.

This Easter’s workshop was the biggest yet, with 30 attendees and 15 volunteers who all gave of their time to guide the young musicians.

The two-day workshop culminated in a live show at the end of day two where performers put their newly gained skills to use both onstage and in the sound and light boxes.

The event was run in collaboration with Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, and with support from Pembrokeshire Music Service and was staffed by musicians on a volunteer basis.

“The programme’s aim is to promote music learning and inspire the next generation of musicians,” said Ross.

“It is a free to attend service available to children aged 10-17 years of all abilities.”

Founder Ross congratulated all the children who attended on their hard work throughout the two days and for putting on a wonderful show at the end.

He thanked all of the volunteers for giving up their time selflessly and for their hard work and dedication.

He also thanked St Davids Penknife Club for funding T-shirts for the participants; the London Pembrokeshire Society for funding towards instruments (some of which have now been loaned out free of charge to help students continue their learning); The Hideaway Trio for performing for the children at the start of day one and to Oli Blakiston and his team at BG Betterspoons for preparing and delivering lunches for the children and volunteers on both days free of charge.

“What an amazing few days for this year’s Easter St Davids Rock School,” said Ross. “Our biggest rock school yet with 30 children and 15 volunteers giving up their time to help inspire the next generation of musicians. Thank you to so many people for supporting this initiative.

“I was so proud to see it all come together into a wonderful crescendo of awesomeness.”

Further Rock School workshops are in the pipeline for this summer and more details will be released on social media nearer the time.