Simon Williams, 41, of Woodland Close in St Florence, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with three drug offences.

Williams was accused of possession with intent to supply cocaine on March 6 and a lesser alternative charge of cocaine possession.

He pleaded not guilty to each of these offences.

Williams was also charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine between January 3 and March 7.

He admitted the offence.

Prosecutor Sian Cutter said the pleas were acceptable, and offered no evidence on the first two charges.

Judge Paul Thomas KC formally entered not guilty verdicts to those offences. He ordered a pre-sentence report, and will sentence Williams for being concerned in the supply of cocaine on May 3.

Williams was re-admitted to bail while awaiting sentence.