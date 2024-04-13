Cresselly Arms at Creswell Quay has been voted the 2024 Pub of the Year by the Pembrokeshire Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

CAMRA branch chair Alwen Thomas, presented the award to Steve Adams, the pub's landlord, at a well-attended ceremony on Saturday, April 6.

“The Cresselly Arms is a traditional village pub at the heart of the local community, focussed on serving an interesting range of real cask ale in tip-top condition,” said Alwen.

“This is exactly the sort of pub CAMRA is campaigning to preserve and defend.

“We made the Cresselly Arms our Pub of the Year in 2015 and I am delighted to say that since then, while the landlord may have changed, the character of the pub and the calibre of its ale has been staunchly upheld.”

Mr Adams took over management of the 250-year-old, riverside pub in September 2021, having previously been landlord of the nearby Lawrenny Arms for 15 years.

Being a publican is in the family, it seems. His brother runs the popular Station House Hotel, next to Whitland railway station.

Accepting the award, Mr Adams said: “I really appreciate the award and am always happy to support CAMRA”.

CAMRA’s National Pub of the Year is the annual competition to find the very best pub in the UK. Running since 1988, the competition helps to showcase quality pubs around the UK that are the best places in which to enjoy a pint of real ale.

The Cresselly Arms will now go forward to the competition to decide CAMRA's West Wales Pub of the Year. The winner of this will go on to the Wales and UK national CAMRA Pub of the Year competitions.